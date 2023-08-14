MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton has a new look this fall.

Former Peoria High defensive coordinator Adam O’Neill is the new head coach. And he says he’s bringing an in-your-face kind of defense to the Potters.

“We are going to get after it and try to take advantage of a couple of things and be on the attack,” said O’Neill, the defensive coordinator on Peoria High’s 2016 state championship team. “We are not going to sit back and play technique all the time. We are going to chase the ball down and try and create turnovers. Be a little more aggressive.”

The Potters offense returns key starters in quarterback Jude Hart, running back Brett Michel and wide receiver GB Kruzick. The team hopes to return to the playoffs after a 4-5 season kept them out of postseason play in 2022.

But it’s that defense that might have the town talking.

“We are going to be going for the ball on every play, scoring touchdowns on defense,” said Michel, who also plays linebacker. “We are going to be hitting hard and doing everything on defense. It’s going to be crazy this year.”

Morton opens the season at home Aug. 25 against Mahomet-Seymour, a team that beat the Potters in last year’s season opener.