MINONK, Illinois (WMBD) – The Fieldcrest Knights have been a team in search of an identity since the pandemic hit.

The Knights went 12-1 in 2019 in route to a birth in the state semis. Since then, Fieldcrest has gone 5-17.

Entering their second year under head coach Nick Meyer, they’re gunning for their first playoff birth in four years.

After just 30 players suiting up last seasons, the Knights will field 40 in 2023, with most of their starters returning.

The seniors credit this bump in athletes to the culture that Coach Meyer is creating.

Like he just comes in here with a good attitude…Like he loves football, he’s been playing his whole life, just like us. I mean he knows how to play. So him coming in helping us, it’s just been a great time. Eddie Lorton/Running Back, Defensive Back

It’s been great. He’s helping us with everything. You know the new kids. He’s got a bunch of new kids to join that are juniors and seniors and all that. And he’s been great. It’s been fun. I’ve had the best time of my life playing on this team. Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest Quarterback