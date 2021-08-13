Boot Camp: New Look Normal West Ready For Season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Normal West football team is coming off a 4-2 season in the spring, but will sport a much different look this season.

A large portion of last years team graduated, but star senior Max Ziebarth will lead the new-look Wildcats into the fall season.

Normal West head coach Nathan Fincham says he is excited to see a new generation of Wildcats step up and make names for themselves on the gridiron.

“This is one of the first years where, we had a really senior heavy group last year. We got some guys who are coming back that have played,” Fincham said. “It’s a pretty inexperienced, kind of raw group. And it’s exciting because I think they have a lot of potential, but it’s going to be a lot of hard work but that’s always a good thing.”

“We have a lot of new players this year, but a lot of talent,” Normal West senior Preston Rhode said. “Every year it gets even better, so we have a lot of talent this year to be even better than last year so hopefully it goes well.”

Normal West begins it’s season at home vs. O’Fallon on August 27.

