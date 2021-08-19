Boot Camp: New Richwoods Coach Wants to Bring Knights to Familiar Spot Atop Standings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He might be new to the position but he’s not new to the job.

The job is getting Richwoods back to prominence in high school football. The position is head coach.

And now former Richwoods player and assistant coach Jim Ulrich has the position and the task of getting the Knights back to winning football.

Ulrich, a ten-year Richwoods assistant, is the new coach, succeeding the retired Roland Brown. Most recently, he has served as the Knights offensive coordinator.

Ulrich won a state championship as a Knights player in 1988.

“Having played here and having the experience I did under Coach (Rod) Butler, Coach (Bob) Easter and Coach (Doug) Simper, playing for Coach Brown and working with him, this is great,” Ulrich said. “Coming back and being the head coach, there’s no words to explain how I feel about this opportunity.”

Richwoods has a great football history, winning two state titles in the 1980’s and earning 28 trips to the playoffs between 1983-2014.

But the Knights have only made one trip to the playoffs since 2014. And they feel like it’s time to get things headed in the right direction.

“He’s brought in a different mindset, he’s really got us ready for the season,” said senior linebacker Hunter Cooley. “New plays, new mentality on the season We’re ready. I love him.”

Richwoods opens the season at home Aug. 27 against crosstown rival Peoria High, the defending Big 12 champion.