TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He knows the tradition of Tremont football.

That’s why new Turks coach Benny Prather is excited to get to work. Prather has been around Tremont football as long as he can remember.

His grandfather was the longtime public address announcer at Tremont games and Prather used to tag along when his grandpa worked the microphone on Friday nights. Then Prather went to high school and became a star quarterback for the team.

The last few years he has served as a junior varsity coach in the program. Now he’s ready to put his signature on the Turks.

And he says he’ll start by tweaking the playbook to include plays and formations he ran as a player under coach Lou Wicks and some of the best stuff from Zach Zehr, the coach he is succeeding.

“It’s a mixture of what Lou taught me as a quarterback and what I learned under Zach,” said Prather. “It’s a combination.”

Prather says he was 38 players out for football this season with three starts returning on offense and defense. The players say there has been an extra emphasis on getting the playbook down this month.

“I think it’s similar to the old playbook but there’s new stuff to learn,” said sophomore quarterback Brett Bane. “I don’t think it’s difficult, once we get the hang of it.

The Turks were 2-7 last year after making the playoffs with an 8-3 season in 2021. The players hope they can bounce back and be in the hunt for a postseason berth again.

“I like being a part of a new era,” said senior running back Riley Miller. “I think it’s going to be good for Tremont football. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Tremont opens the season at Clinton on Aug. 25.