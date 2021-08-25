Boot Camp: New Tri-Valley Offense Designed to Bring Familiar Results

DOWNS., Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With no state playoffs and a shortened season last spring, the Tri-Valley High School football team made a little change.

The Vikings used the spring season to implement a spread offense. They liked it.

“It was definitely an adjustment because from third grade JFL all the up to high school, we ran something,” said senior receiver Nate Simon. “Then we changed it last (season). We feel like we have it down this year and the offense looks a lot better. We feel good about that.”

The Vikings return their backfield and skilled receivers from the spring season and are ready to roll out the offense for a full season this fall.

“I really liked it and it was obviously a huge adjustment,” said senior running back Noah Streenz. We’d never done it. It’s a lot of fun and I think we’ll do really well with it this season.”

Tri-Valley, which starts the year ranked ninth in the Class 2A poll, opens the season at home Friday against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.