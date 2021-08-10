Boot Camp: Normal Community Hoping to Restore Intercity Supremacy

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It didn’t seem normal for Normal Community.

The Ironmen have ruled the roost for years in the Twin Cities and have 24 consecutive Illinois High School Association playoff berths. But the 2021 spring season didn’t set well with the Iron.

“This season is very important to me personally,” said senior Tyler Dwinal. “Last year didn’t go as we wanted to, so this year it’s like we got something to prove, especially our senior class getting our last chance. So it’s nice for us to have that one more time.”

In the IHSA-shortened spring season, the Ironmen went 2-3 and lost to crosstown rivals Bloomington and Normal West.

“We’re usually Intercity champs, and last year was just not a good year to represent that,” said senior Michael Coleman. “So we have to come back this year. We’ve got so much energy coming out the gate, it’s perfect.”

Coleman and the Ironmen are excited because they open the season at Bloomington on Aug. 27. The Raiders’ 12-6 win over NCHS in April was their first in the long-standing rivalry series in eight years.