NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Normal Community Ironmen enter 2022 as the reigning Big 12 champions.

One of the biggest schools in all of Central Illinois, they have 184 players out for football this year. However, only 7 of those are returning starters.

The team will rely on young talent that Coach Jason Drengwitz says may not have started last year, but definitely earned playing time.

The program still has high expectations for this season and are hoping to shine for those in the audience like they used to when they were growing up.

“When I was a kid I always looked up to this program I always used to come Friday nights and watch them. So, to get to be a part of it, it’s a great well-run program with a winning tradition, so it’s just great to be a part of.” Cannon Mackey, Normal Community Right Guard/Defensive Tackle