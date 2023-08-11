NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Normal Community Ironmen will have lots of experience returning on both sides of the ball in 2023; eight starters coming back on offense and defense.

The Ironmen are ready to chase back the Big 12 title, and what a way to get it started.

They open the season against the defending 4A state champ, Sacred Heart Griffin.

“I think anytime you play a defending state champion that’s one of the historic most successful programs in the state it can do nothing but benefit you. We feel like it’s a great opportunity that will only help us prepare for the Big 12 and hopefully beyond in the postseason.” Jason Drengwitz, 6th year as Normal Community Head Coach

“All summer long we’ve been knowing we have a lot of people with experience and experience is good, especially in high school football. I think we have a really special group that’s not to not only play with but just be around in general.” Dexter Niekamp, Normal Community Senior Defensive End

The game against SHG will be at Normal Community Friday, August 25.