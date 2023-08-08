NORMAL, Ill.(WMBD/WYZZ) — One isn’t enough.

Normal West was an impressive winner of the Big 12 last year but the Wildcats would like to repeat in the rugged high school football conference.

But they’ll have to do it with new faces in starting roles. Like Johnny Freymann at quarterback.

He feels like the momentum from last year’s 9-2 season has carried over to this season.

“Everyone screaming chants, the warmup routine we do, everyone’s screaming, everyone’s shouting,” said Freymann. “I feel like it’s going to be a good year.”

The Wildcats went undefeated in the conference, which included a 30-6 win over then-undefeated Peoria High in a showdown of state tanked teams. West posted six shutouts last season and had one in a 21-0 first round playoff win over Danville.

But with many of those players graduated, the Wildcats veterans know they have to bring along players who will be first-year starters this season.

Trey Frost/Normal West Linebacker, Fullback: “There’s been a lot of mentoring, really that’s it. Like trying to form strong connections with the guys who are a littl bit younger than you and trying to pass on the same mentality, same mindset,” said senior Trey Frost.

His message to those younger players at the start of fall training camp: “Fly to the ball 24/7, like all 11 players to the ball.”

Normal West opens the season at Champaign Central on Aug. 25.