PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There may not be a central Illinois football team more excited to start the season than Notre Dame.

The Irish return seven starters on offense and five on defense from a hungry group.

Why so hungry? ND missed the playoffs last year after losing lost three games by eight or fewer points.

If they win two of those three games, the Irish are in the playoffs.

“Lost two of them on the last play of the game,” said Notre Dame head coach Pat Armstrong. “That’s a tough pill to swallow. We were in a lot of those games. Two of (the losses), we weren’t in. We’ve gotten a lot better with experience and depth.”

The Irish bring back starting senior quarterback Liam O’Neill and junior tailback Jack Hanley. The Notre Dame offensive and defensive lines are anchored by senior Mike McLaughlin, a college football recruit.

“It’s definitely a motivating factor,” “McLaughlin said of the heartbreaking losses last fall. “We also all love the game but at the same time, we were a little embarrassed with how we performed last year. We want to step it up because we know we have something to prove. We know we are better than that.”

Notre Dame’s enrollment continues to shrink and the Irish have just 52 players out for football. But the entire linebacking group returns and six sophomores who started last year now have leadership roles as juniors.

“We know we have a chip on our shoulder coming in some of these games,” said O’Neill. “Every game, come in here and hit them first. Definitely have a chip on our shoulder there.”

Notre Dame opens the season at home against Manual on Aug. 25.