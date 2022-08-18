PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame lost 20 starters from a playoff team a year ago.

Panic? Hardly.

The Irish feel like they have the right people to step into those vacated starting positions and run their Wing-T offense, which is a great equalizer in a high school football landscape that doesn’t see the old school formation.

“It’s plug and play,” Notre Dame head coach Pat Armstrong said about putting his players into the system. “And they look phenomenal.”

Two weeks into his fall camp, Armstrong thinks the Irish offense looks as good as it possibly could without the benefit of a game. Liam Ludolph, Jerimiah Flores and Jack Hanley could be the running backs who do the bulk of the rushing in that attack.

“Probably the thing clicking the best right now is our offense,” said Armstrong. “Timing is usually the thing that takes the longest to get. We’re almost in midseason form with our offense.”

Only offensive lineman Mike McLaughlin and defensive lineman Jorge Collado are the lone returning starters for the Irish, who were 6-4 last year after a first round playoff loss.

The Irish open the season Aug. 27 against Peoria Manual. They expect their offense will pick up where it left off last year.

“It’s a tricky offense. I think it’s good for us though,” said offensive lineman Jacob Dawson. “We have limited numbers of guys but it really works well for us because we have a lot of athletic guys.”