Boot Camp: Numbers Surging At Pontiac

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Pontiac Indians have a new head coach and a new sense of optimist in the program this fall.

Former U-High coach John Johnson is the new head coach with Pontiac, coming out of retirement to take the role.

Johnson says he still has the itch to coach after 40 years and has seen a big boost in the number of players in the program. Pontiac had just 24 players in the spring, but has 63 players out for football this fall.

“I was going to retire from U-High and I did, and I was going to coach the (Bloomington) Edge and our owner said we weren’t going to have a season,” Johnson said. “I was like man I wish a job came open late. And sure enough it did, it was like a match made in heaven.”

“Our guys are looking great. A lot of motivation here, young guys,” Pontiac senior Brady Monahan said. “But the excitement here is just more than I have seen in a long time and it’s just so exciting to have that back in this program.”

Pontiac’s first game of the season is on the road at Central Catholic August 27.