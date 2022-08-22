OLYMPIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Olympia High School is returning 18 of its 22 starters from last year, which will be valuable as they move to the Sangamo Conference.

Coach Eric Lyons knows that maturity will be a valuable asset in Week 1.

“Having game experience is a big deal. You know what to expect, you can go into that first game without a lot of jitters. When you’re starting that first time, you’re just amped up and sometimes you make mistakes. And usually in Week 1, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes wins the game.” Eric Lyons, Head Olympia Football Coach

Lineman Brenden Reber is excited to join the Sangamo and knows the work that will be needed to make the playoffs.

“You got to come out here and work hard,” he said. “You know we’re a team that’s looking for a playoff appearance. It’s every day, you got to come out here, you got to work, you got to grind and we’re just trying to get better,” Reber said.

The Spartans open the season against Riverton.