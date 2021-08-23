Boot Camp: Olympia Football Poised For Playoff Push

STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Olympia football program is looking to build off the momentum it built in the spring when they went 4-2, which is the best winning percentage in the program since 1985.

The Spartans return a solid group of varsity starters from last year’s team, and they have their eyes set on earning its first playoff berth since 2014.

“It would be extremely special, Olympia hasn’t made the playoffs in quite a long time,” Olympia senior Adam Swartzendruber said. “So it’s a really big motivator for us to finally bring it back.”

“These guys have been through it all, you know. They went from the first season where we went 1-8 to where we are now where we had a winning record,” Olympia football coach Eric Lyons said. “So it’s a special group, and they’re excited to build upon the legacy the groups before them made.”

Olympia will play host to Rantoul in its week one opener, Aug. 27.