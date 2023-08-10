PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The buzz is still there.

Pekin put together arguably the best football season in school history last year, rolling to an unbeaten Mid-Illini Conference championship and an 11-1 record. The Dragons advanced to the school’s first state quarterfinal game and want to keep the momentum rolling.

“The last three years we are 18-3, not included the COVID season,” said Pekin head coach Doug Nutter. “These guys know the expectation and where the bar is set and they don’t want to let that down.”

The Dragons graduated big stars from last year’s team. Stars like quarterback Scotty Jordan and running backs Tanner Sprecher and Kanye Tyler.

The current team prefers to believe those guys just passed the baton on to them

“It’s Pekin’s mentality. Every year we are going to go hard in the summer and offseason,” said senior quarterback Luke Goss, Jordan’s back-up last fall.

Pekin played in front of huge crowds as they Dragons continued to win last year and community has continued to show interest in this year’s squad.

“People will ask us how we are going to be, what do you think we are going to do,” said Goss. “It’s fun to have people asking about us.”

Nutter says his offensive and defensive lines are bigger this year than last season. Center Blayne Thomas and defensive lineman Jace Harlan and Landon Erxleben anchor the Dragons in the trenches.

With potent a potent receiving core of Connor Martin, Johnny Richmond and Ja Hart returning, the Dragons feel they should be right in the thick of the race for another Mid-Illini title.

“It feels really good that we are the team that everyone is trying to beat and that everyone wants to play hard against,” Martin said. “It does make us want to play harder and live up to the expectations.”

Pekin’s season opener is Aug. 25 at Rolling meadows.