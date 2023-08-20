PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – In eight-man football with the Peoria Heights Patriots, you’ll recognize a lot of faces from last year.

Last year they were chock full of freshman and sophomores and return most of their starters from the 2022 squad, including two conference All Starts.

Coach Kendal Parker is entering his fourth year at the helm. Most of his players still won’t be seniors, but do have an additional year of experience. And he’s just fine with that.

We’re still pretty young but a lot more experience than we were. Probably about 6 of our 8 defensive starters are either sophomores or juniors. But a lot of guys who have played a lot of time, but are still young. So a good problem to have. Kendal Parker, Peoria Heights Head Coach

So I’d say like last year it was getting used to playing with each other and this year…I think it’s like…we’re gonna be, we’re looking really good. Camron Williams, Peoria Height Quarterback