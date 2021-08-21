Boot Camp: Peoria Heights Flying Into First Full Season of 8-Man Football

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One win can do a lot.

Just ask the Peoria Heights football team, which won a game in the spring and is still feeling the good vibes from it this fall.

“We got a new weight room off it, more player involvement. more school involvement,” said Patriots head coach Kendal Parker. “Kids are out here ready to go. They’ve tasted what it feels like to win and they want to keep tasting it.”

Peoria Heights moved form 11-man to 8-man football last school year. The Patriots beat Danville Schlarman 32-8 in April, giving Peoria Heights its first win in football since 2017.

“This is the best I’ve felt about football in the four years I’ve been here.,” said senior quarterback Connor Barnes. “Going into this season, that win just changed the mentality of the program. Everyone has bought in now and is excited to be on the field and compete with our brothers now.”

Peoria Heights gets its first chance to win this fall in Friday’s season opener at Amber-LaMoille.