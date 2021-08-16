Boot Camp: Peoria High Marching On With Big Hopes

PEORIA, Ill. .(WMBD/WYZZ) — It doesn’t seem to matter who is graduating, the Peoria Lions don’t appear to be rebuilding.

Just reloading.

“I think the kids have worked hard over the years to turn this into a program, not necessarily a team, a series of teams or a couple of teams.,” said Lions football coach Tim Thornton. “It’s a deal where it’s a program, where things carry over from year to years whether it’s the same kids or not.”

The Lions won a Big 12 Conference title in the shortened spring football season. Electrifying players like quarterback Darius Beckum, receiver Izaiah Haslett and defensive back Dionysius Hogan all graduated.

But tailback Eddie Clark returns. And so does a team hungry for more success.

“It’s the way we practice,” said junior Landon Newby-Holesome. “Everybody out here is giving their all, everybody is trying, nobody is complaining, everybody’s running and doing what they need to do to get better. And everybody’s attacking the weight room.”

Peoria High opens the season Aug. 27 at Peoria Richwoods.