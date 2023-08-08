PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Losing by a point in the 2022 class 5A state championship game has been a hard pill for the Peoria High football program to swallow.

But it also may be the biggest motivation for the 2023 season.

“Last year when we came up by that one point, we kind of let some stuff go that people didn’t see,” said senior quarterback Tino Gist. “When we got right back into the system it was about holding everyone accountable. We can’t come up one point short this year.”

Gist will lead an offense looking to replace record-setting running back Malachi Washington, who scored six touchdowns in the 45-44 championship game loss to Nazareth Academy last November.

Senior linebacker Gary Rutherford, who has several college offers including one from Indiana, will lead the defense.

And the Lions won’t forget how the season ended last year.

“Being one down and coming up one short and now it’s a situation where we make sure we practice every day that we get every point out of it that we can,” said head coach Tim Thornton.

The Lions open the season against perennial state power Rochester on Aug. 25 at Peoria Stadium.