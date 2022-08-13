PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Rams of Peoria Manual are coming off a tough 1-8 season in the stout Big 12 conference.

Coming back this year is quarterback Marquis Woodson, who is hoping to provide leadership to a young team in South Peoria.

Coach Dennis Bailey is excited to have Woodson back as he tries to build the program up. He knows how valuable that is playing in the Big 12.

[There’s] playoff teams every week. You know it’s like we may get one or two teams not in the playoffs on our schedule. Everyone else is like second, third, fourth round, so you know it’s a tough conference.” Dennis Bailey, Peoria Manual Head Coach

Woodson said he wants to build a solid foundation for the program and it starts with getting better every single day.

“Last couple years we ain’t had no consistency in practices throughout the summer or throughout the season. So we come out here consistent with our bigger guys, our skill players, everybody just being here.”

The Rams will play Peoria Notre Dame to start their season.