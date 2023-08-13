PONTIAC, Illinois (WMBD) – Pontiac High School will be looking for the win column in 2023 after going 0-9 last season.

First-year head coach Zach Gadbury is working to establish a new culture for a team that graduated 22 seniors.

Hoping to start a build toward their powerhouse days of the 90s and 2000s, the Indians say they’re ready to start a new era with Gadbury.

Me personally I’m just trying to keave this place a better place than when I came in here. And I htink if there’s going to be anyoner to do it it’s going to be Coach Gadbury. He’s just a really outgoing person, even outside of football season. He always came and supported me in other sports. Santi Pina, Pontiac Quarterback

We’re looking to build a new identity for ourselves, a new culture. And you know we’ve been in and out of the weight room, some 7 on 7, we’ve seen some good things out of everyone. We’re really excited for the season. Jacob Fogarty, Pontiac Defensive back