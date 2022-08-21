PONTIAC, Illinois (WMBD) – The Pontiac Indians are entering the 2022 season after a tough 1-8 campaign last year.

However, they’re bringing back 23 seniors and 18 starters to a team that has grown up together.

The players feel that the team chemistry will be what drives the team throughout this season.

It’s a comforting feeling for a coach to have that much leadership and players coming back. They know what I’m saying before I say it and they know what we want done before we say that too and it’s just such a key to our team. John Johnson, Head Pontiac Football Coach

We’ve been together for so long,” said senior Jack Bertsche. “I mean we’ve been together since we were born basically. We’ve all lived here our whole lives, gone to school together our whole lives. So we just have such good chemistry together.”