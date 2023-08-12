FAIRBURY, Illinois (WMBD) – Off to Fairbury with the Prairie Central Hawks; and they’ve undergone a lot of changes.

Bringing in first year head coach mike Goodwin, who changed their offense from the triple option to the spread.

The Hawks last year were Illini prairie conference champs and completed an undefeated regular season.

Despite losing more than half their starters, Prairie Central expects to play next man up and not miss a beat.

We got really great kids and they’re working really hard. They’re also really talented and the success they’ve had and that Coach Quain had…it seems to be carrying over. Mike Goodwin, Prairie Central First Year Head Coach

We got to try our best out here, Obviously with the new offense it’s going to be a little tough. Nothing we can’t handle. I really like the guy. Really nice. Hard worker, really pushing us to be our best. Jacob Vega, Senior Offensive Lineman

It’s something new I guess. Like it’s kinda fun doing passing more but the negatives of that, when we did triple option, I mean passing we maybe did it once or twice a game. For wide receiver it’s more fun. Last year you just kinda ran out and blocked somebody Tyler Curl, Senior Wide Receiver

Prairie Central opens their season at Tolono Unity