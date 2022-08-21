FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD) – The Prairie Central Hawks had one of the best defenses in Central Illinois last year, giving up just 13 points a game in the regular season.

The Hawks went 8-3 in 2021 and made it to the second round of the playoffs. However, they graduated 17 seniors so they will have to fill lots of holes on their roster.

After their scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, they are ready to take the field.

“They’re ready to see someone in a different colored jersey for sure. You know, the repetitiveness of practice and so we’re excited to get into a game week.” Andrew Quain, Prairie Central Head Coach

“After the scrimmage night, it was a good night, we looked really good on defense. Offense had a few struggles but we still got there. Good night.” Jackson Livengood, Prairie Central Senior

The Hawks will host 4A state runner-up Tolono Unity in Week 1.