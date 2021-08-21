Boot Camp: Prairie Central Hoping to Honor Class of ’21 with Playoff Run

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Prairie Central has made three straight trips to the state football playoffs.

Due to the pandemic, last season was shortened and moved to the spring by the Illinois High School Association. There were no playoffs in Illinois which denied the Hawks a chance to make some postseason noise with a team that featured two All-State players.

“We came together and discussed our goals and we said to ourselves we’d make a deep playoff run for the seniors that couldn’t last year because we love those guys,” said current senior Daniel Hawkins. “Those were our teammates so we want to make them proud. We are back and ready to play, it feels good.”

Star quarterback Kaden King and lineman Josh Woodrey helped lead the Hawks to a 4-1 record and the No. 8 ranking in class 4A in the spring. The class of 2022 wants to honor the class of 2021 with another playoff berth in Fairbury.

“We’re really motivated especially since the seniors last year didn’t get a chance to do that,” said senior Owen Rafferty. “I think we would have done pretty well in the playoffs. So we’re just trying to honor them and keep the streak going.”

Prairie Central opens the season at Tolono Unity on Friday.