Boot Camp: Princeville Has High Hopes For Young Core

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Princeville football team had a successful spring season with a 5-1 record and is ready to use that momentum for the upcoming fall campaign.

The Princes have made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, not including the spring since there was no postseason.

With a school enrollment of 236 students, Princeville has many athletes that play multiple sports. That made last season difficult with condensed schedules stacked on top of one another.

The Princes have a young core this year, but are excited to have some more normalcy in the schedules.

“We preach here at Princeville we want them to play three sports, some of them play four sports so their bodies are tired,” Princeville football coach Jon Carruthers said. “We did give them a little rest and took it easy there at the beginning of summer. You just got to get back into it.”

“We got a young team, so I’m excited to inspire other people to play their best and just give it my all,” Princeville senior Denver Hoerr said. “We just got to keep going and we gotta show the younger kids what football is and just support the program.”

Princeville will host Knoxville in their season opener on August 17.