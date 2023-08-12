PRINCEVILLE, Illinois (WMBD) – Up in Princeville for small-school football, and the Princes are part of the new Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference.

With half their starters returning on both sides, they’ll need that experience as they take on new teams.

Under center is Logan Carruthers, the son of longtime Princeville coach Jon Carruthers.

They’re both passionate about football and ready to get the Princes back into the playoffs.

I never had a better coach. Never will. We don’t really talk about much at home but if we want to we can. Get more in depth and have fun. Working really hard this offseason. We had the lineman come in this offseason and start learning the play. We’re ahead of the game right now. Logan Carruthers

It’s difficult at times. We’re both pretty hard headed and big competitors. And last night we’re even arguing about what sessions to have in practice. So it’s fun, hard not to take it home sometimes. Remember that he’s my kid and not the quarterback I should be yelling at all the time. Jon Carruthers

The Princes open against Avington Avon at home