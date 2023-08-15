PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A big senior class could lead to big things at Richwoods.

At least that’s what Jim Ulrich hopes as his Knights get ready to kick off the football season next week. He has 27 seniors on the roster and three of them will anchor the offensive line.

“Experience. Last year was my first year, I started last year,” said senior tackle Zion Franklin. “I had a lot of people who helped me and I’m ready to make an impact this year.”

The Knights think they’ll be able to move the ball behind that experience line and improve on the 1-8 record form 2022.

“That’s what gets the car moving, the offensive line. We’ve struggled there,” said Ulrich. “The hope is we are putting a lot of responsibilities on these young men to live up to the expectations and and live up to a standard. And believe the process we are going though here right now.”

A deeper look into last year’s results show that Richwoods had leads in two games it lost. And was tied at halftime in two other defeats.

The Knights sense a change coming this year with this veteran roster.

“I think our strength is experience,” said senior running back Jackson Lonteen. “We have a lot of dudes that played three years of varsity football and we are ready to come back. Finish out our high school careers with a bang.”

Richwoods opens the season at Bloomington next Friday.