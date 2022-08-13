COLFAX, Illinois (WMBD) – The Ridgeview-Lexington Mustangs are coming off the best season in school history after a state semifinal birth in 2021.

But they know none of that matters now.

The team says they are ready to build off the success of last season and prove to others the year was not just a fluke.

The group is returning a large majority of their starters from last year’s run. While they certainly won’t forget the memories they made, Coach Hal Quiodo and his players know it’s a new year.

“Last season doesn’t matter. Whatever we did last year doesn’t matter. It’s a new start. Whatever we’re going to do this year is not going to repeat from last year. We’re going to try to go farther, we’re going to try to be our best.” Jacob Whitehill, Ridgeview Senior

Coach Quiodo said the team should be better this year than [they] were last year.” The Mustangs start their season against Dee-Mack on August 26.