PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One senior.

That’s all Peoria Heights has on its 2022 football roster. Coach Kendal Parker isn’t worried because he says the younger players on his team are ready “to shock some people.”

He might be speaking of quarterback Barrett Marfell and receiver Cameron Ahart, both are sophomores.

“Most of these guys are expected to play at this high level,” Ahart said. “Now we have to step up to that competition that we have to play.”

Ahart’s older brother Cayden was the patriot’s leading receiver last year. He wants to follow in his brother’s foot steps and perhaps help lead Peoria Heights to its first playoff appearance since making the move to 8-man football.

And he’s not alone in thinking about turning a 3-6 team last fall into a postseason team this year.

“We may surprise some teams because they may underestimate us since the past couple years we haven’t done so well,” Marfell said. “We’re looking to make the playoffs this year for the first time in 8-man.”

Peoria Heights doesn’t have a week one opponent. The Patriots will play at Galva on Sept. 1 in its opener.