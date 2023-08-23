TOULON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) –The drought is over and now Stark County hopes for a run.

The Rebels are made the high school football playoffs for the first time since 2017 last fall. They hope for a repeat performance this fall.

“We were fortunate enough to play in a playoff game which used to betaken for granted around here,” said Stark County head coach Jade Noard. “To get back there and get that experience we think will be beneficial for this season.”

The Rebels had qualified for the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons between 1996-2017. Then hit that five-year drought.

That playoff appearance has helped rejuvenate the program. In 2019 there were 33 players in the program, this fall there are 54.

“I think it was just a big morale boost,” said senior lineman Tanner Price. “It showed us we could do it and we could go back and get that done. It’s given us confidence to play better. We are not doubting ourselves.”

Price and fellow senior Matthew Browser will be three-year starters for the Rebels, who return 13 totals starters from last season. There are 29 upperclassmen on the roster who are committed to helping Stark County make it consecutive postseasons.

“Getting those wins definitely boosted our confidence last year. It showed us we can make it to the playoffs and be good,” said Browser, a cornerback and receiver. “We lost to some good teams but I think this year we’ll definitely go out and get them.”

Stark County opens the season Friday at home against Rushville-Industry.