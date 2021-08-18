Boot Camp: Stronger Bloomington Prepared for Rugged Big 12

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Numbers and confidence are high at Bloomington football camp this fall.

Scott Godfrey says the 90 players he has out for football marks the largest turnout he’s had in his four years as Raiders coach. There’s strength in numbers.

And there’s a strength within these Raiders that impresses the head coach.

“Guys have dedicated themselves in the weight room,” Godfrey says. “So I think from a strength standpoint, we have finally closed the gap or even passed some teams that we were behind four years ago.”

Bloomington snapped an eight-game losing streak to rival Normal Community during the spring season says the confidence is bubbling this fall. The team feels like it’s not only stronger physically but in its mental approach.

“It’s a good turnaround from last year, when we were a little weaker that other teams,” said senior running back Walter Burns. “I think we are a lot stronger. Not only physically, but mentally stronger.”

Bloomington hosts Normal Community in the season opener Aug. 27.