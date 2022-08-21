TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Tremont High School went 8-3 in 2021 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

They have half their starters returning, so plenty of new players will be in different roles.

The mix of senior leadership along with upcoming underclassmen has them hungry for more success in the Heart Of Illinois Conference.

“Every year is different. You’re surrounded by a different dynamic around you from year to year. Each team is so different, that you just kind of, even though they return, their roles may be different.“ Zach Zeyr, Tremont High School

“If we keep up the motivation during practice, everybody’s been doing their part so far. Our conditioning’s been great, everyone’s doing good. As long as everybody does what they’re supposed to do, we can get there just fine.“ AJ Clark, Tremont Center and Middle Linebacker

The Turks open the season against Niantic.