Boot Camp: Tremont Looks To Build Off Successful Spring Season

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Tremont football team is ready to make some noise in the Heart of Illinois Conference this fall.

The Turks went 3-0 in the spring season earlier this year and return five of their seven starting offensive lineman from last year’s team.

Tremont says they have one common goal: earn a spot in the playoffs.

“Yeah I think that’s a huge difference from the spring is that you have a goal now,” Tremont football coach Zach Zehr said. “And you have an end game you can work towards and get rewarded for, rather than come out and essentially play practice games.”

“We definetly want to be able to go to the postseason, we got snubbed out of that last year,” Tremont senior Tate Martin said. “We definetly want to be able to win out the regular season and then play the best of our ability, so.”

Tremont will begin the season on the road at Tri-City on August 27.