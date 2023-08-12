NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – A Pioneers team that had a lot of youth last year in the always competitive Central State Eight Conference.

But now they’re loaded up on experience, and have been beefing up in the weight room. They hope that translates to wins on the field.

Now that we have guys that played a ton for us last year, I think the expectations and confidence are a little different. I think that, combined with the attention to detail, and another year in the weight room — we are a lot more physical than we have been in the previous two years. Those little things are what will hopefully lead us to the five or six win mark.” Brody Walworth, U-High Head Coach

“We’ve been focusing on one of our values, process to over product. If we have the capacity to do the right, without getting results first, then when we get results, we do it correctly.” Caleb Rogers, U-High senior running back

U-High opens the season on the road against Springfield High School