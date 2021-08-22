Boot Camp: Under New Coach, U-High Ready For Season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brody Walworth begins his first season as U-High head coach with confidence.

The former Pleasant Plains coach takes over after John Johnson retired after the spring season. Walworth is familiar with the brand of football that is played in the Central State 8 due to his roots in the Springfield area.

Walworth believes U-High could be a sleeping giant in one of the top football conferences in the state.

“I’m excited to be at that level of competition because U-High competes in that conference in every other sport and we hold our own,” Walworth said. “I don’t think there is any reason football can’t be a part of that conversation too.”

“He’s really been working us hard and making us go 100 percent every practice as well as teaching these young kids,” U-High senior Bronson Moeller said. “I really want to build a championship culture here and leave a good foundation for them to build off.”

The Pioneers open the season on the road at Decatur MacAthur August 27.