Boot Camp: Washington Looks To Defend Co-Mid-Illini Title

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Washington Panthers and head coach Darrell Crouch had a successful spring football season, going 5-1 and earning a share of the Mid-Illini Conference title.

But this fall, Washington will need to replace a majority of their starters on the offensive and defensive lines.

The senior class of 2022 is motivated to improve upon last years success and is hoping for a big season this fall.

“I mean last year we were conference champs, but we wish we could have gone undefeated and that’s really going to motivate us because we feel like we didn’t perform like we should have,” Washington senior Cade Biedscheid said. “We got a lot of guys coming back, we have a couple pieces that we got to fill in, but it’s next guy up.”

“The seniors and the past guys always say what’s your legacy? So that’s what we want to live up to,” Washington senior Jordan Martin said. “We want to be conference champs, undefeated, go as far as we can go in the postseason.”

Washington will be on the road Week 1 at Highland.