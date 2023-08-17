CANTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Little Giants will be young giants this season.

Of Canton’s 75 players, only dozen are seniors. Nick Wright expects to play a large group of sophomores on varsity this season which is why he’s spent most the summer and fall camp installing his offense.

“It’s a lot of installing the stuff we had last year with some guys that didn’t run as much of that at the JV level and fresh-soph level,” the Canton coach said. “I would say our offense is a little ahead of where we were last year.”

Running that offense is senior quarterback Ethan Harrison. His top weapon figures to be senior receiver Korbin Wierly, the returning starter with the most games played on the Canton offense.

“We are getting in more that we did last year,” Worely said of the offense. “We are a lot further ahead of where we typically are. We are looking pretty good.”

Canton is seven years removed form it’s last playoff team, the 10-3 squad from 2016. Wright starts his fourth seeing knowing he’ll play a young roster and he’ll count on his 12 seniors to help lead a program into a winning direction.

“If we have the offense down, that’s just one thing we have better than anything else,” said senior center Ian Kosier. “If we can get our offense down then we just have to work on our defense and that’s a lot easier to fix then trying to get all the offensive plays.”

Canton opens the season at home Aug. 25 against Eureka.