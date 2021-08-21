Boot Camp: Young Fieldcrest Replacing Huge Senior Class

MINONK, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — How do you replace a senior class that held 21 of 22 starting positions on your football team?

It’s a question for which Fieldrest coach Mike Freeman doesn’t really have an answer.

“You can’t really replace them,” Freeman said. “You can just get the next guys and form them to be the next players starting for Fieldcrest football. We have such a great tradition here we want the next guys to be just as successful as the last class.”

That class of 2021, led by two-sport star Jaxon Cusac-McKay, won Heart of Illinois Conference titles in football and basketball last school year. That group of players also led the Knights to the 2019 state football semifinals.

There’s a lot to replace.

“Everybody’s on the same road, nobody is starting any differently,” said senior linebacker Ethan Stoeger. “Everybody is just going to build up from the same spot. And everybody’s going to finish at the top.”

Fieldcrest may have a little longer than most teams to prepare for its first game of the season. The Knights have been unable to fill an opening in their Week 1 schedule and won’t have a game next week.

Instead, Fieldcrest will open the season on Sept. 3 at El Paso-Gridley.