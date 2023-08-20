COLFAX, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The last two years, the Ridgeview-Lexington football program went 20-5.

New coach Matt Barnes hopes to keep the Mustangs running in that successful direction but know he’ll have to rely on underclassmen after his program had a big senior class of players graduate in the spring.

“We’re going to have some growing pains, guys that haven’t played a ton yet. We can put them in positions that are tough in practice,” Barnes said. Hopefully, on Friday nights it’ll be easier for them.”

Barnes takes over for the retired Hal Chiodo. He’ll be leaning on seniors to bring his young roster along this season.

“Nothing has really changed,” said senior running back Kaleb Elliott. “We are a younger team, I’ll haver to bring the younger guys up. I’ve got to help us win.”

The Mustangs have been a force in the powerful Heart of Illinois Conference for a couple of seasons and don’t plan on stepping off the gas just yet.

“I think (the younger players) are helping the team a lot,” said senior receiver Dominic Martin. “They’re younger and wont have as much experience but they are holding their own and doing pretty well.”

Ridgeview’s season opener is at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Aug. 25.