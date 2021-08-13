Boot Camp: Youth Movement Rocketing Limestone Football

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Limestone football team will be led by senior running back Frank Driscoll this season, but will be a young team this season as the Rockets look to make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The Rockets say playing in the spring of 2021 helped this young squad prepare for a tough Mid-Illini Conference fall schedule.

“I think it kept a lot of us in shape. A lot of the plays are still fresh in our minds, so some of us don’t forget them,” Limestone senior Isaac Anderson said. “There’s a lot of young guys who comeouthere every day and work hard and get better.”

“I’m in a lot better shape than I would be if I hadn’tplayed last spring. It’s great,” Limestone senior Merick McNeese said. “We get better, we get in shape, players get better, we get a lot more skill, we have more older players coming inhere to mentor the younger kids. It’s great.”

Limestone will open it’s season on the road at Mount Zion.