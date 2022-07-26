PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — David Booth missed it.

“I really missed the camaraderie, hanging with my family, and also seeing the kids in the city,” Booth said. “They love it and we love it too.

Brothers David and Derrick Booth are hosting their first Booth Basketball Academy camp in three years. The past two summers, the youth basketball clinic led by the former Manual High School stars was cancelled by COVID.

Their four-day clinic has afternoon and evening sessions and is free.

“We don’t want to charge anyone or deprive a young person a memory that they can look back on and say they were part of a basketball camp,” David Booth said.

David Booth just finished his second year as Vice President Director of Basketball Operations in the NBA. Derrick Booth is the former Manual head coach who is the Director of Social and Emotional Learning for Peoria Public Schools.

“We want to make sure that they have an opportunity to play in a very competitive camp, learn a lot of skill on and off the court, but then also not charge them a dime,” Derrick Booth said.

The camp runs through Thursday at RiverPlex in Peoria.