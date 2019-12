Bradley senior Darrell Brown and freshman Antonio Thomas have had the December 3rd game at Memphis circled on their calendar for a while. Both of the Braves guards will return to where they played high school basketball: Memphis is home for Brown and Thomas.

"It means the world. A bunch of people that haven't even seen me play a college basketball game will be there, like my grandma's and stuff like that," Brown said. "I mean, my parents of course will be there. Friends that I grew up with that I've known my whole life, that's always great."