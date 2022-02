PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame scored the first 11 points of the game and cruised to a 69-35 win over visiting Champaign Central in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball game on Thursday.

Elsewhere: Central Catholic won at Olympia, 69-48, and host Brimfield beat Havana, 69-35.

Enjoy the highlights.