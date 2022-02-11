PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Conference championships were won in boys basketball across central Illinois Friday night.

Metamora knocked off rival Washington 50-45 to win the Mid-Illini Conference title behind 18 points from Zack Schroeder and 15 Ethan Kizer.

Normal Community beat Peoria High 54-46 to improve to 27-1 on the season to earn at least a share on the Big 12 Conference championship.

Other winners include: Morton, East Peoria, Dunlap, Normal West, Notre Dame, Richwoods, El Paso-Gridley, Heyworth, Peoria Christian and Brimfield.

Enjoy the highlights!