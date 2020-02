PEORIA, Ill. — Washington earned a share of the Mid-Illini Conference title with a 60-35 win over Canton on Tuesday.

The Panthers can earn the outright title with a season-ending win over East Peoria on Friday. Pekin would share the title with Washington if it beats Limestone and Washington loses Friday.

Second-ranked Peoria Notre Dame beat Champaign Central, 52-47, to close out a 27-1 regular season. It’s the best regular season record in school history.

Enjoy the highlights.