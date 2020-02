PEORIA, Ill. — Regional title games are set.

Elmwood, Peoria Christian, and Roanoke-Benson were among the winners in class 1A regional semifinal games Wednesday. They advance to Friday night title games.

Fieldcrest, U-High and Central Catholic advanced to 2A regional title games. Central Catholic beat Tremont, 57-56 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Cole Davis.