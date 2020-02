ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Nineteen was a good number for the Morton Lady Potters on Thursday.

Peyton Dearing scored 19 points and Morton closed the game on a 19-0 to beat Peoria High, 63-43, to win the class 3A girls basketball sectional title at Rock Island High School. Top-ranked Morton (35-0) is now one win away from returning to state for the fifth time in six years.