Boys Basketball Recap for Jan. 14, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Noah Reynolds scored 35 points to lead host Notre Dame to a 60-58 win over Manual Tuesday night.

The game was a rematch of last year’s class 3A Peoria sectional championship game won by Manual in overtime. Rolando ‘Pee Wee’ Brown scored 21 points for the Rams.

Elsewhere, Bloomington and Normal Community won tight games in the Big 12 Conference.

Small school round-up: Peoria Christian’s Daniel Duncan poured in 40 points to lead the Chargers past Canton, 69-58. IVC, Central Catholic and U-High also won.

Enjoy the highlights.